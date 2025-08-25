 
Geo News

Dwayne Johnson gives rare glimpse of 'sacred' Samoan dance with family

The actor reflected on the special moment he shared with his mom and daughters

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 25, 2025

Dwayne Johnson performs traditional Samoan dance with mom, daughters
Dwayne Johnson performs traditional Samoan dance with mom, daughters

Dwayne Johnson is spending some quality time with his family in Hawaii, where he spent his childhood.

The wrestler-turned-actor took to his official Instagram account on Sunday to share a glimpse of a traditional dance her performed with his family.

The Jumanji actor called the 'sacred dance' an emotional and special moment to him as he got to enjoy the tradition with his mom and daughters.

"I was blessed to have this very special moment on stage with my mom, my daughters, and our aiga (family) — dancing our Samoan culture’s sacred dance, the Taualuga," he wrote in the caption along with a video of him dancing with a group of Hawaiian people.

"It’s custom for Samoan men to take their shirts off to proudly show our Polynesian tatau (tattoo) and the intricate stories our ink tells," Dwayne explained. "I’m slapping the ground as a way to show my respect for how significant this is and how SACRED our ground becomes in this moment with our elders (and my daughters dancing next to me)."

"You can’t help but feel it. The mana," wrote before calling it "emotional."

"Life is busy for everyone - so special moments like this mean the world to me, to honor our family, our culture and always so good coming back home to Hawaii. Yesaah," Dwayne reflected.

Travis Kelce's dad makes sweet remark about Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce's dad makes sweet remark about Taylor Swift
Julianne Moore opens up about major regret at her wedding
Julianne Moore opens up about major regret at her wedding
Austin Butler open to playing role in 'James Bond'
Austin Butler open to playing role in 'James Bond'
Maren Morris reveals disturbing fan encounter at recent meet up
Maren Morris reveals disturbing fan encounter at recent meet up
Kylie Jenner pens heartfelt note for late hairstylist Jesus Guerrero
Kylie Jenner pens heartfelt note for late hairstylist Jesus Guerrero
Chris Martin fires hilarious jab at Astronomer CEO again
Chris Martin fires hilarious jab at Astronomer CEO again
Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Christopher makes major weight loss progress
Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Christopher makes major weight loss progress
Sophie Turner feels 'lucky' for role she played in new movie
Sophie Turner feels 'lucky' for role she played in new movie