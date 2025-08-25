Dwayne Johnson gives rare glimpse of 'sacred' Samoan dance with family

Dwayne Johnson performs traditional Samoan dance with mom, daughters

Dwayne Johnson is spending some quality time with his family in Hawaii, where he spent his childhood.

The wrestler-turned-actor took to his official Instagram account on Sunday to share a glimpse of a traditional dance her performed with his family.

The Jumanji actor called the 'sacred dance' an emotional and special moment to him as he got to enjoy the tradition with his mom and daughters.

"I was blessed to have this very special moment on stage with my mom, my daughters, and our aiga (family) — dancing our Samoan culture’s sacred dance, the Taualuga," he wrote in the caption along with a video of him dancing with a group of Hawaiian people.

"It’s custom for Samoan men to take their shirts off to proudly show our Polynesian tatau (tattoo) and the intricate stories our ink tells," Dwayne explained. "I’m slapping the ground as a way to show my respect for how significant this is and how SACRED our ground becomes in this moment with our elders (and my daughters dancing next to me)."

"You can’t help but feel it. The mana," wrote before calling it "emotional."

"Life is busy for everyone - so special moments like this mean the world to me, to honor our family, our culture and always so good coming back home to Hawaii. Yesaah," Dwayne reflected.