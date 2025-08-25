Zoe Kravitz, Harry Styles spark dating rumors with intimate stroll in Rome

Zoe Kravitz, Harry Styles hold hands while walking in Rome

Zoe Kravitz and Harry Styles were spotted enjoying a romantic stroll in Italy on Sunday.

In a clip shared by a fan on social media, the Batman actress and the Perfect singer can be seen walking arm-in-arm through the streets of Rome.

Zoe rocked a white mini dress and a dark baseball hat for the outing, while Harry looked dashing in a denim jacket and matching jeans.

This sighting has sparked fan speculation about the status of Zoe and Harry's relationship.

One of the Instagram users penned, "Well, that was not expected," while another one commented, "Harry and Zoe weren’t on my 2025 bingo card."

"At a bar in paris with austin butler then in rome with your arm around harry styles, zoë kravitz i need you to put me onto your game," joked a third one.

"HARRY AND ZOË KRAVITZ IS SO INSANE TO ME," wrote a fourth one.



Recently, Zoe was seen getting cozy with Caught Stealing co-actor Austin Butler at a bar in Paris.

The two stars are currently busy promoting their new crime thriller film, which is set to hit theaters on August 29, 2025.

"There's definitely chemistry between them and they're loving spending time together promoting the movie," the insider told Daily Mail.