'Dallas' icon Patrick Duffy reveals what keeps in young at nearly 80

Patrick Duffy and Linda Purl started dating in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic

August 25, 2025

Patrick Duffy reveals unexpected secret to his ageless energy
Dallas star Patrick Duffy has spilled some secrets to his ageless look.

The actor, 76, has credited his partner Linda Purl, famously known for her role in Happy Days, for not aging.

In an interview with DailyMail, Patrick said, “Linda is reticent to say how much workout that she does do. She cannot sit still. Just before this, she was out climbing a mountain this morning. Wow.”

He went on to add that Linda “changed my basic lifestyle that way.”

“I've had both hips replaced and quite literally about two days after I would get home, which was three days after having the hip replaced, I would be on the mountain side climbing a mountain with her, with the doctor's permission,” the actor noted.

Adding that his lifestyle has now “changed, not enough, but I'm still in the learning process and I want to keep up. I want to maintain the mutual lifestyle of the great outdoors with her. So she's been a great influence on me in that respect.”

On the other hand, Patrick Duffy also shared one important thing that he and Linda Purl do is stay hydrated, stating that they drink plenty of water and “laugh a lot.”

