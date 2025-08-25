Prince Andrew lands in 'shocking' trouble after olive branch from King Charles

Prince Andrew has reportedly landed in new trouble after the Duke of York received an olive branch from his brother King Charles.

The monarch has apparently offered an olive branch to Andrew by inviting him to Balmoral for summer holidays, and insiders believe it was olive branch in their relationship.

According to a report by the Mirror, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson have joined King Charles for his summer break at Balmoral.

Amid this, Prince Andrew is facing new ‘raw and shocking’ trouble.

The New Idea reported Prince Andrew’s accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s tell-all memoir will be published in October, six months after the author’s death.

The report further says details about Virginia Giuffre’s “raw and shocking” autobiography have been revealed.

Giuffre died aged 41, on April 25, 2025, in Neergabby, Australia.

The insider tells The Sun about the memoir, “This is her ultimate revenge.

“Virginia’s family have seen her maligned in life and in death and they feel very strongly that her whole story should be told.”

It further said Virginia Giuffre’s autobiography will contain “intimate and disturbing” details of her relationship with Prince Andrew.

The New Idea says the book, Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice, will be published by Alfred A Knopf.