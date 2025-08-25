Kim Kardashian gets 'nightmares' of Kanye West

Kanye West fully 'tormented' Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian had reportedly faced some of the most challenging times of her life in her marriage with Kanye West.



For years, though, the Skims mogul was not physically trapped, but she felt being strangled emotionally through their relationship, an insider said.

Now, as a new documentary about Ye titled In Whose Name? is about to come out, which features his recent troubled past, sources believe this led the mother-of-four to fear reliving her trauma.

The Grammy winner's erratic behaviour over the years and his controversies in public made her "still feel very haunted, and if people knew what she truly endured with him, they would understand why."

"She still gets nightmares about it, she’s still very traumatised, and it’s all been triggered again by this documentary," the mole squealed to Heat World magazine.

In her marriage, the aspiring lawyer had defended her ex-husband despite his actions sparking outrage.

One such example was from Kanye's attempt to run for the 2020 presidency, which turned out to be ill-fated.

At the time, Kim deflected the criticism by pointing to his "genius creativity," adding he is "a brilliant but complicated man."

"Living with bipolar disorder does not diminish or invalidate his dreams and creative ideas, no matter how big or unobtainable they may feel to some," she said at the time.

"That is part of his genius and as we have all witnessed, many of his big dreams have come true," the 44-year-old noted.

Privately, however, Ye's 'unstable' mood, "completely tormented her, he broke down her self-esteem and made her feel like she only had value because of him, so although she wasn’t trapped with him in any sort of literal way, for many years she was emotionally trapped."

Married in 2014, Kanye and Kim called it quits in 2021; their divorce was finalized in 2022.