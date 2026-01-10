'The Night Manager' season 2: How to watch Tom Hiddleston's thriller series

Tom Hiddleston returns as Jonathan Pine for season 2 of 'The Night Manager'

Tom Hiddleston’s The Night Manager season 2 is finally returning this week after an absence of nearly 10 years.

The highly anticipated second season picks up years after the dramatic conclusion of Season 1, bringing audiences back into the world of international espionage and high-stakes intrigue.

In Season 2, Hiddleston once again portrays Jonathan Pine, the former British intelligence officer who has been living under the name Alex Goodwin.

Eight years after the explosive finale, Pine has settled into a far quieter life, overseeing a discreet surveillance operation in London.

Believing he has left his dangerous past behind, Pine grows comfortable in a routine that feels stable and uneventful.

That sense of calm is abruptly shattered when a chance encounter with a mercenary linked to Richard Roper’s old network forces Pine back into action.

According to the show’s synopsis, the incident pulls him into a violent confrontation with a powerful new figure - Colombian businessman Teddy Dos Santos, played by Diego Calva.

The encounter sets Pine on a risky new mission as he attempts to uncover a sprawling conspiracy that threatens to destabilize an entire nation.

When and Where to watch The Night Manager season 2:

The Night Manager season 2 will premiere on Sunday, Jan. 11, with the first three episodes dropping at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT on Prime Video. Following the premiere, new episodes will be released weekly every Sunday.

Weekly Episode Schedule:

Season 2 of The Night Manager will have six episodes. Here's what the schedule looks like:

• Episodes 1 - 3: January 11

• Episode 4: January 18

• Episode 5: January 25

• Episode 6 - Season finale: February 1