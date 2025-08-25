Little Mix star Leigh-Anne talks about ‘new era'

Little Mix icon Leigh-Anne mentions solo career perks

Little Mix artist Leigh-Anne just talked about how it feels like to be an independent artist.

The former girl group member talked to NME backstage at the 2025 edition of Reading after performing her own set at the Chevron Stage.

During the slot, which marked her final one for this year, Leigh-Anne delighted her fans with her latest singles, Burning Up and Been A Minute, along with renditions of Little Mix’s fan-favourites Touch, Sweet Melody and Power.

Speaking of her show, Leigh-Anne told the outlet, “I’m still buzzing,” adding, “It was amazing, and the crowd were incredible. It’s always going to be one of those things where you don’t know what to expect, and you don’t know if [the crowd] is going to fill up… but it was just completely full and there was a mosh pit happening too. It was crazy.”

The group artist now turned solo, also compared how it’s completely different being part of a chart-topping band and being an independent musician.

“It’s different being in a group in general compared to being solo, but performing is in my blood. I love it, and I’m the happiest when I’m on stage. I feel like my dancers are kind of acting as my Little Mix sisters this time around – I’ve still got a pack on stage and I feel supported.”

Also speaking of how her solo artistry will mark an “era” Leigh-Anne mentioned, “It is 100 per cent the start of a new era. I had to take a bit of time to step back – and I’m newly independent now as well – so I was going through that process.”

"I needed to find my tribe. People say ‘Have a tribe around you that sees your vision, otherwise how can you really get to where you wanna go?’ I finally get that, and I’m trusting myself and leading everything myself. I feel great,” she concluded.