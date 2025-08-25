Tom Cruise goes to extreme lengths before proposing to Ana de Armas

'Control freak' Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas' romance in jeopardy?

Tom Cruise is reportedly drafting a “very detailed” prenuptial agreement before asking his girlfriend Ana de Armas to marry him.

A source told Radar Online that the 63-year-old American actor and film producer, who showed his love for Armas by taking her on an ultra-romantic European trip on a five-star yacht, is stealthily preparing a strict prenup for the Ballerina star before getting formally engaged.

The insider claimed Cruise “is a control freak and micromanages every detail of his life. Anyone close to him always has loads of paperwork to sign as far as NDAs and that sort of thing, but marriage takes it to a new level.”

Notably, the Mission Impossible star, whose net worth is estimated to be around $600 million, is making a “very detailed” and “irrefutable” agreement because he has a lot “to protect,” per the source.

"The plan is to have it ready before he even pops the question. Once she says yes, the paperwork is right there – ready to go. He expects her to sign it without any drama, so that it's out of the way before they even announce the engagement,” they explained.

"He's crazy about Ana, but he's been burned before and feels the need to protect himself,” the insider stated.

For the unversed, the Top Gun actor and the 37-year-old Cuban-American actress sparked romance rumours after they were seen enjoying a Valentine's Day dinner in England this year.

Before concluding, Tom Cruise's girlfriend, Ana de Armas, is also working with him on different film projects, per the source.