 
Geo News

Sting being sued by former bandmates over royalties

Sting’s former Police bandmates are demanding some lost royalties

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 25, 2025

Sting is being sued by Police bandmates Andy and Stewart
Sting is being sued by Police bandmates Andy and Stewart 

Sting is being sued by his former Police bandmates.

The solo artist and ex-front man of the London trio, is being taken to court for “substantial” damages and lost royalties by guitarist Andy Summers and drummer Stewart Copeland.

As per The Sun, a source claimed that the lawsuit “has been coming for quite some time,” adding, “Lawyers tried repeatedly to reach an out-of-court settlement but hit a stalemate.”

“Andy and Stewart decided there was no alternative than court so pressed the button. They say they are owed millions in lost royalties,” the insider further mentioned.

The case is believed to have been registered at London’s High Court under “general commercial contracts and arrangements” with Sting as a defendant along with his company, Magnetic Publishing Limited.

It is pertinent to mention that the iconic Police was formed in 1977 before they broke up in the mid 80s.

The introduced the world to their hit track Every Breath You Take, which is also a part of the band’s fifth and final album, Synchronicity, the best-selling single of 1983, and the fifth best-selling of the decade.

Sting, who is the only credited songwriter of the track, allegedly earns £550,000 a year in royalties from that song alone.

A spokesman for Sting denied that the legal action was related to Every Breath You Take but did not further comment on the case.

Corey Mylchreest shares BTS photos, videos as 'Hostage' becomes number 1 on Netflix
Corey Mylchreest shares BTS photos, videos as 'Hostage' becomes number 1 on Netflix
Jessica Williams warns of her unusual reaction at the 2025 Emmys: 'That's weird'
Jessica Williams warns of her unusual reaction at the 2025 Emmys: 'That's weird'
Little Mix star Leigh-Anne talks about ‘new era'
Little Mix star Leigh-Anne talks about ‘new era'
Marvel's worst-reviewed movie gives key lesson to director
Marvel's worst-reviewed movie gives key lesson to director
Tom Cruise goes to extreme lengths before proposing to Ana de Armas
Tom Cruise goes to extreme lengths before proposing to Ana de Armas
Bianca Censor prepares to leave Kanye West as she makes bank off his 'weird' demands
Bianca Censor prepares to leave Kanye West as she makes bank off his 'weird' demands
Cameron Diaz's return to Hollywood ruffles Jennifer Aniston's feathers: Source
Cameron Diaz's return to Hollywood ruffles Jennifer Aniston's feathers: Source
Tom Hiddleston recalls his unique experience from 'The Life of Chuck'
Tom Hiddleston recalls his unique experience from 'The Life of Chuck'