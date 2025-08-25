 
What makes Kate Middleton favour blonde hair

Prince William and Kate Middleton pictured with their three children in Scotland

August 25, 2025

Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children were seen heading to Sunday service at Crathie Kirk, near the Balmoral estate in Scotland.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were photographed driving with Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, as they left Balmoral Castle. 

The outing marked one of their most visible appearances together during their annual Scotland stay.

Kate wore a maroon top paired with a brown-and-burgundy plaid jacket and a black hat. 

Her look allowed her to showcase lighter honey-blonde locks, a style she first unveiled in April. 

The change drew attention online, with royal watchers noting her hair appeared noticeably blonder than in past years.

The hairstyle has become a talking point among fans, some of whom speculated on social media about the reasons behind the shift. 

A portion of online chatter suggested Kate’s new look bore resemblance to Lady Gabriella Kingston’s blonde hair, prompting speculation over whether the princess had been influenced by her husband’s preferences. 

Lady Gabriella Kingston (left) and Kate Middleton
Others dismissed the theory, calling it a natural evolution of Kate’s style.

Lady Gabriella Kingston, a writer and contributing editor, is the daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent. 

Regardless of the online debate, admirers agreed the Princess of Wales looked striking in her lighter shade.

