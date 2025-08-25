Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni: Bombshell texts, emails made public in smear campaign case

Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni: Judge makes director's teams' texts, emails public

Explosive text messages and emails alleging that Justin Baldoni orchestrated a “smear campaign” against Blake Lively have been made public by the judge overseeing the case.

Last week, Lively’s attorneys filed over 60 exhibits obtained during discovery in the case.

In an August 2024 email obtained by Page Six, Baldoni’s publicist, Melissa Nathan, introduced his production company Wayfarer Studios business partner, Jamey Heath to social media expert Jed Wallace, whose also the owner of Street Relations.

Nathan wrote, "Please meet Jed who will be having his team assist on all social activity based off our own conversations as well as their digital plan you are in receipt of."

She explained that Wallace, whose LinkedIn profile described him as a “hired gun,” and his team have "worked on some of the most monumental [behind the scenes] projects globally" and added that she and TAG would be "working alongside" him.

"Quote two $25k per month — min 3 months as it needs to seed same as above — this will be for creation of social fan engagement to go back and forth with any negative accounts, helping to change narrative and stay on track," Nathan reportedly wrote, emphasizing that "all of this will be most importantly untraceable."

Although she didn’t name Wallace or Street Relations in the message, she reportedly said that the quotes came “from the two teams we use that get the best results.”

A source told the Daily Mail that “quote two” was in reference to Wallace and Street Relations.

source added that the “creation of social fan engagement to go back and forth with any negative accounts” meant using anonymous accounts controlled by Wallace’s team to push already-existing pro-Baldoni news articles on social media and argue with Lively fans online.

However, the source claimed the work ended up being unnecessary due to the avalanche of “organic” criticism of Lively from real accounts.

In another text conversation from August 2024, Heath told someone named Andy that he was "in the middle of navigating crisis," and had hired a "crisis management team," which cost "9million dollars."

"Just have to manage every land mine so it doesn’t go off. And there’s just so much to it," he explained.

August 2024 email — addressed to Heath, Nathan, and Baldoni’s publicist Jennifer Abel — Nathan’s employee Katie Case outlined a plan to mitigate and remedy the social media situation and stressed that "the integral part here is to execute all without fingerprints."

The group further planned to "to expose behavior of Blake and other parties, both current and past, and engage directly with communities to adjust or influence the conversations taking place in real time" on social media sites, as well as "push[ing] up positive PR to change subject matter opinion on the first page of Google” and remove links that went against Wayfarer Studios, Justin’s narrative, and more to change the "overall narrative and helping keep it on track.”