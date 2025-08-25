Julia Fox, Vanessa Kirby unveil ‘unglamourous' part of acting

Julia Fox, Vanessa Kirby talk about ‘how much work' goes into acting

Julia Fox just admitted that acting isn’t all glamorous.

As she sat down for a conversation with her co-star, Vanessa Kirby, for Interview Magazine, the Uncut Gems star confessed that she "didn't understand how much work" acting would demand from her.

"I think people have this really glamorized idea of acting, and it's really so unglamorous," Julia said.

She further said, "You're just sitting around, you're waiting, you're tired, your feet hurt. It's hours and hours and hours of prep for two minutes of action."

The PVT Chat star then proceeded to explain how acting is challenge both mentally as well as physically.

"So it's really hard to turn on and off, especially if you've been in your trailer for four or five hours. It's definitely physically taxing, mentally taxing. It takes over your life,” she explained.

Julia continued, "If you're working on a movie, you can't really do anything else. It just takes over you. At least that's my experience."

Vanessa then chimed in on the conversation and recalled a very tough part she had to film for a new crime thriller, Night Always Comes, a Netflix special released in early August.

"Yeah, but do you remember during our scene, they were resetting the camera or turning around or whatever and we just laid on (Julia's character) Gloria's bed next to each other," she elaborated, further adding, "We were lying in a pile of her clothes, just staring at each other. And it was 5:00 AM, we were barely holding on by a thread, obviously. It's our first night shoot, so you just feel deranged."

It is pertinent to mention that in Night Always Comes, Vanessa portrays the role of Lynette, a woman facing eviction unless she can gather $25,000 (£18,400) to pay, while Julia Fox plays her friend Gloria, a s** worker.