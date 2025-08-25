Wasp attack on Queen comes days after Camilla's remarks

Britain’s Queen Camilla recently revealed that wasps have become a “terrible” nuisance at Sandringham, the royal family’s retreat in Norfolk where they traditionally gather for Christmas.

Speaking during a solo appearance at the Ebor Festival in York on August 21, Camilla said the infestation had grown difficult to manage.

The queen, who attended the equestrian event as Patron of York Racecourse to open its new complex, also spoke of her own experiences at Ray Mill House, her private home in Wiltshire.

She noted that bees there had been swarming in ways that disrupted her household.

Camilla chatted about the issue while meeting Harry and Seline Silk of Knavesmire Nectar, a local honey producer.

Just days later, wasps also troubled Denmark’s Queen Mary.

During a royal duty, the queen was caught on camera frantically waving her hands to ward off an approaching wasp.

“I need to stay away from that one. Something bad happened last time,” she said while greeting crowds.

Danish media reported that the queen had been stung during an official welcome in Gråsten the previous month.