Amanda Knox's worst fear came true in disturbing new relationship

Amanda Knox's terrifying encounter with familiar evil

Amanda Knox recently got candid and revealed she once dated a domestic abuser who was “very much like the man who murdered” her roommate.

For the unversed, the 38-year-old American author, activist, and journalist was wrongfully found guilty of the murder of her British roommate, Meredith Kercher, in 2007.

Knox has been sharing her story for years and now, after the release of the first two episodes of her Hulu series, The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox, she is sharing more details of her wrongful conviction and what happened afterwards.

The series in which Grace Van Patten depicts how Knox shows Knox finding out her roommate was murdered while she was studying in Italy and when she returned to Italy to face her prosecutor and ask questions in 2022.

On the Monday, August 25 episode of the Armchair Expert podcast, she said, “So dating is kinda hard when you're, you know, a s*** monster in the eyes of the world.”

"So then I stumble upon a very handsome, nice person who tells me that he just got out of jail for a crime he didn't commit. And I'm immediately predisposed to believe him and to sympathize with him.”

“And because I have spent years now trying to navigate a world that doesn't seem to feel like there's a place for me, that just wants me to disappear and wouldn't be surprised or upset if I just offed myself, here's somebody who could understand me,” the Waiting to Be Heard author explained.

Knox was completely invested in the unnamed person before she came to know “that he was not, in fact, innocent of domestic violence and breaking and entering.”

“In fact, this person who now is in my home is very, very much like the man who murdered my roommate,” she admitted.