James Gunn on fitting 'Peacemaker' in new DC universe

James Gunn gets honest about 'Peacemaker' in DCU

Peacemaker was created when a change in leadership at the DC was about to happen.



So, the coming of new studio heads Peter Safran and James Gunn, they did not have much difficulty in fitting the trigger-happy anti-hero into the new DCU, as the latter explained.

"Peacemaker was always in a weird place. People say he's a part of the DCEU, but he wasn't really," the Superman director said.

"He was a part of this in-between universe of DC when there was nobody really making sure everything was connected, and at a time when they were going to rewrite everything with The Flash," the franchise co-head shared, referring to the change he and his partner brought to the comic franchise.

This loose connection, James said in an interview with Rotten Tomatoes, gave them a free hand in telling the Peacemaker story.

"We were kind of able to do whatever we wanted. We had that brash ending, which I loved. It was one of my favorite things in the whole season, but it just didn't fit in with the DCU," he continued.

Likewise, James said, Blue Beetle is another DC character that will smoothly fit in the overall DC universe with a few tweaks.

"Same with Blue Beetle. They just kind of fit in very nicely, but maybe we have to retcon a couple of things. But this is the big one," he concluded.