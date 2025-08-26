Brittany Cartwright, new beau's love blooms as both navigate splits: Source

Brittany Cartwright finds comfort in new love amid divorce drama

Brittany Cartwright and her new beau are going through the same situation as both are in the middle of ending their previous marriages.

After Cartwright revealed to People that she is dating a new man, named Brandon Hanson, a source privy to the outlet shared that both are going through similar situation, separation from their estranged partners.

The Valley star's “new relationship comes at a time as they both are experiencing similar life changes.”

The tipster noted that Cartwright and Hanson are in the process of getting divorced from their ex-partners.

“Like Brittany, he is going through a divorce, and he and his ex have been separated for the past seven months,” the insider shared.

And their similar experience is also one of the reasons that they are connecting "well."

“They reconnected well after he had already been separated," the tattler added.

“The two have found comfort in each other as they’ve been navigating their respective divorces and personal life changes,” the bird chirped.

This came after Hanson's ex Jasina Stanko called out Cartwright's new beau on TikTok under posts about the new couple's "date night."

She claimed in the comment section that Hanson is her husband and added in another comment, “That man is married.”

One user asked, “U dated him too?,” she replied, “I married him. You know him?”

On August 21, at the End of Summer Soirée in Los Angeles, Cartwright attended the event with Hanson and her friend Kristen Doute told the outlet she has given her seal of approval to Cartwright to date Hanson

"She's dated people during her single years since her ex-husband [Jax Taylor], and I have not approved of them. They've been fine, but not wonderful. This person is very wonderful and very cool. Very family-feeling."