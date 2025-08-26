Sophie Turner reveals how social media 'almost destroyed' her mental health

Sophie Turner opens up about 'profound impact' of social media

Sophia Turner is lifting the lid on how social media affected her mental health during her early days of fame.

The actress got popular with her role in the Game of Thrones series in 2011, it was the time when social media was hitting users at a fast pace.

Sophie now confessed that her debut role as Sansa Stark in the HBO fantasy series got her spotlight during the rise of social networking sites, and it was destructive to her mental well-being.

"I think social media was just really becoming a big thing after I started on Game Of Thrones," she told FLAUNT magazine.

"So I got a couple of years of peace and quiet and then I had to adjust," she noted.

"It had such a profound impact on my mental health, like more than I could tell you, it almost destroyed me on numerous occasions," Sophie admitted.

This confession came after Sophie recently shutdown mom shaming comments after she went out on a girls' night out without her kids.

In an Instagram post in which Sophie shared insights of her enjoying the Oasis concert at London’s Wembley Stadium earlier in August, a fan wrote under her post, "Lmfao I think she has forgotten that she has two kids.”

The Game of Thrones star stayed silent and responded, writing, “Ah, I'm so sorry, sometimes, I forget some people can't think for themselves.”

She sarcastically cleared that she is not the only parent of her kids and has shared custody with their father, “So, get this … There's this crazy thing called shared custody.”

For the unversed, Sophie is mom to two daughters, Willa and Delphine, whom she shares with ex-husband Joe Jonas.