Harrison Ford gets candid about his first marriage

Harrison Ford airs his thoughts on his first marriage

Harrison Ford has been married three times. But his marriage, he said, came at the time when he was 23.



While appearing on NPR's Wild Card with Rachel Martin, he reflected on his first marriage, saying, “I was married at 23, which should be illegal."

Later, he went on to marry Mary Marquardt from 1964 to 1979, and Melissa Mathison from 1983 until the pair called it quits in 2004.

But his marriage to Calista Flockhart, whom he started to date after meeting at the 59th Golden Globe Awards in 2002, recently marked a milestone, as the pair celebrated their 15th anniversary.

In a joking manner, Harrison said, “Old people can love, too. You know, you think about falling in love and all of that business."

"You think it’s the business of youth or something, you know, and staying in love is the issue. Maintaining, nurturing, basically, not ******* up," the father-of-five said.

In the meantime, Harrison's Shrinking season 3 so far has no specific release date as its logline reads, "the life of therapist Jimmy (Jason Segel), who suffers an emotional breakdown after losing his wife."

"And begins to tell people his real opinion and shares real advice in his sessions. His coworkers, Gaby (Williams) and Paul (Ford), help him in restarting his life."