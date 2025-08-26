Zoe Kravitz is dating Harry Styles, sources confirm

Zoe Kravitz and Harry Styles are dating, sources confirm

Zoe Kravitz was pictured sharing a smooch with Harry Styles on Tuesday while enjoying a romantic night out in London.

“Harry and Zoe were tucked away in a corner in Rita’s and were snogging like teenagers,” an insider told The Sun. “They seemed really into each other.”

“[They] didn’t seem to care if anyone saw them kissing,” added the source.

The confidant further told the outlet that “It was definitely a date,” noting that “They make a gorgeous couple.”

Over the weekend, Zoe and Harry were seen enjoying a romantic stroll in Rome, Italy.

Another source revealed to the publication that the Batman actress, who was in France last week for the Paris premiere of her upcoming film Caught Stealing, jetted to Rome to meet the Perfect singer.

“He spends a lot of time in Rome so they decided to meet up there,” said the insider.

“This is very early days, there are no labels,” a tipster noted. “They’re having a lot of fun together.”

For those unversed, Harry was previously in a relationship with actress Taylor Russell. The two stars called it quits in May 2024.