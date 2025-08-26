Prince Harry's pain won't end until royal family makes THIS move

Royal family risks collapse if Prince Harry isn't welcomed back

Prince Harry’s long-standing pain can only be healed if the royal family takes major step.

Insiders recently told RadarOnline that the Duke of Sussex’s deep pain traces back to his mother Princess Diana’s death, as reported by RadarOnline.

The source said, “Harry still bears deep scars from losing his mother, and those were never properly healed. Leaving the royal family only made that pain even sharper.”

Adding, “People dismiss him as resentful, but much of that comes from unresolved hurt. Rebuilding ties could finally give him the steadiness he has been missing.”

Moreover, a royal expert has also claimed that the reconciliation is the only way for Harry to heal his pain decades later.

Sarah Vine stated, “These are complex, deep-seated emotional wounds that may well take a lifetime to heal, if they ever will. That's why, fundamentally, taking steps to welcome the wayward duke back into the family is the right thing.”

She continued, “When someone is in as much pain as Harry clearly is, they lash out at anyone within reach, especially those tied to them by blood.”

“But if you can grab them and hold them to your heart, show them the love and understanding they need, soothe their hurt with the balm of forgiveness, you can perhaps help them begin to move forward,” Sarah explained.

Sarah went on to suggest that while Prince William, the elder brother of Prince Harry, found “strength and stay” through his wife Kate Middleton, the Duke of Sussex’s wife Meghan Markle has “reopened and even rubbed salt” in his old wounds, and encouraged him to leave royal family.

“Meghan hasn't guided him toward closure. Rather than building a fresh start, they left but remain fixated on the past – and that fixation is what keeps Harry stuck,” the source also noted.

However, experts warn that the monarchy must reconcile with Harry before William becomes King.