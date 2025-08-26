Renee Graziano steps out on red carpet after major transformation

Renee Graziano, best known for her role on Mob Wives, unveiled her dramatic weight loss transformation on Monday, following her use of the Hollywood-favored medication Mounjaro.

The 57-year-old reality star was photographed at the AMC Magic Johnson Harlem theater for the premiere of the film Run, turning heads in a red dress paired with silver heels.

Wearing her signature jet-black hair down and accessorized with hoop earrings, Graziano showcased her slimmed-down figure.

According to The Daily Mail, Graziano, the daughter of the late Bonanno crime family consigliere Anthony Graziano, is the latest public figure to credit the medication for her transformation.

The reality star has been candid about her journey, previously revealing in May that she had shed 52 pounds.

While sharing updates with fans on Instagram, she said, “I love sharing my weight-loss journey with y’all because truthfully, I’ve been so hard on myself behind the scenes… when I see photos that show the real, visible change—my clear eyes and genuine smile—I have to share. I want everyone to know if I can do it, you can do it!”

Graziano explained that her results came from a combination of weekly Mounjaro shots, supplements, therapy sessions, and emotional work—without turning to plastic surgery.

Moreover, she added, “Although I do believe whatever makes you happy and doesn’t jeopardize your life, do it!" admitting she still uses “a little Botox” and “a touch of lip filler.”

Additionally, her health journey came after years of personal struggle. Graziano has been open about her battles with substance abuse, including a near-fatal fentanyl overdose in 2023 that left her in rehab and forced her to relearn how to walk, as per the outlet.

She now credits sobriety and self-care for not just her physical transformation but also a renewed sense of confidence.

In this regard, she wrote to her followers, “The substantial amount of weight that I have lost really has made me feel and look younger than I have in a long time. My mind is clear, my body has transformed, and more importantly, so has my confidence.”