Olivia Jade reveals how she deals with 'uncomfortable changes' after Jacob Elordi split

Olivia Jade breaks silence on split from Jacob Elordi

Olivia Jade finally broke the silence on her unexpected split from Jacob Elordi.

In a new vlog posted to her YouTube channel on Sunday, the 25-year-old influencer admitted that she is using therapy to overcome “uncomfortable changes” following her separation from the Australian actor.

“I think summer gets painted as this like carefree, perfect, kind of month or two, and I’m here to remind you that it’s totally normal if you’re feeling a little off or a little nervous during big transitions or seasonal transitions or whatever it may be,” said Olivia.

In the vlog, the YouTuber described herself as “somebody who has used therapy to fight a lot of nerves and uncomfortable changes” and “someone who has used therapy for a long time to navigate many situations in life.”

“I feel like my therapist has very much supported me during this season of life and change and I’m very grateful that I have an outlet and somebody to talk to,” she continued.

Olivia, the daughter of fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli and actress Lori Loughlin, added that her therapist has “helped [her] see things in a different light and gives [her] new perspectives.”

For those unversed, Olivia recently parted ways with Jacob after several years of dating.