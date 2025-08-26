 
Sam Asghari claps back at Britney Spears' comment on their marriage

Sam Asghari split from Britney Spears in August 2023 after only a year of marriage

August 26, 2025

Sam Asghari has recently responded to Britney Spears’s comment over their previous marriage which she's claimed 'felt like a fake distraction.'

During an interview with People, the Iranian-American model candidly talked about his previous marriage with Spears.

“Our marriage was very real to me,” he said. “It may have been short, but we were together for seven years. I was in love with her, will always have love for her, and wish her the best always."

His statement came after Spear’s Instagram post, in which she reflected on their marriage,calling it the hardest year of her life.

“We're just people so fragile and human the hardest years of my life were my two sons gone for those 3 years,” the Gimme More singer penned in a caption alongside her nude snap.

Recalling when she was cut contact with her sons Jayden James, and Sean Preston, whom she shares with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, the songstress continued, "I was cut off from calling or texting."

"And I remember in shock my secret to survival was denial and a lot of tears. it’s weird me and Sam were married but it almost felt like a fake distraction to help me deal with it,” the 43-year-old songstress explained.

Before concluding, she shared, “I believe although I loved my home there is waaay too much abuse and trauma in there.... Today I thank jesus for food it feel like telling others NO... Owning my body... and letting them REALLY know where im from.”

Sam Asghari and Britney Spears first met on the set of the music video of her 2016's song, Slumber Party, where he played her love interest. The ex-couple were married from 2022 to 2024. 

