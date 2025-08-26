 
Geo News

Miley Cyrus honours dad Billy Ray Cyrus with 64th birthday surprise

Billy Ray Cyrus says Miley shared the song 'Secrets' with him for his birthday

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 26, 2025

Miley Cyrus pays father Billy Ray Cyrus 64th birthday tribute
Miley Cyrus pays father Billy Ray Cyrus 64th birthday tribute

Miley Cyrus just surprised her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, with an unreleased birthday song on Monday.

The track titled Secrets, written features members of Fleetwood Mac, including Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood.

“For my birthday, Miley gave me the gift of music and wrote me a song called Secrets and got my favorite musicians Fleetwood Mac to play on it! I love you Mile” Billy Ray shared on Instagram on account of his 64th birthday.

A video shows him walking through a grassy field while listening to the song, which includes ‘80s-style guitars and lyrics about trust and keeping secrets.

Miley previously revealed that Secrets was inspired by past tension between her and her father, which they’ve since resolved.

The Flowers singer also shared that her family is now on good terms after a “dark decade,” which included the 2022 divorce of Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus. “Half of us weren’t speaking to each other at one point, and we cleaned all that up,” Miley said.

Secrets is part of a new album Miley is currently working on.

Olivia Jade reveals how she deals with 'uncomfortable changes' after Jacob Elordi split
Olivia Jade reveals how she deals with 'uncomfortable changes' after Jacob Elordi split
Benny Blanco's Vegas weekend sparks wedding rumours amid Selena's Cabo trip
Benny Blanco's Vegas weekend sparks wedding rumours amid Selena's Cabo trip
Taylor Swift inspires 'Fight Song' singer Rachel Platten to reclaim her music
Taylor Swift inspires 'Fight Song' singer Rachel Platten to reclaim her music
Snoop Dogg's Grand Final gig sparks controversy: Source
Snoop Dogg's Grand Final gig sparks controversy: Source
Zoe Kravitz is dating Harry Styles, sources confirm video
Zoe Kravitz is dating Harry Styles, sources confirm
Blake Lively chooses quiet family time on special day amid legal battle
Blake Lively chooses quiet family time on special day amid legal battle
Harrison Ford gets candid about his first marriage
Harrison Ford gets candid about his first marriage
Lil Nas X walks free from custody after shocking felony charges
Lil Nas X walks free from custody after shocking felony charges