Miley Cyrus honours dad Billy Ray Cyrus with 64th birthday surprise

Miley Cyrus pays father Billy Ray Cyrus 64th birthday tribute

Miley Cyrus just surprised her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, with an unreleased birthday song on Monday.

The track titled Secrets, written features members of Fleetwood Mac, including Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood.

“For my birthday, Miley gave me the gift of music and wrote me a song called Secrets and got my favorite musicians Fleetwood Mac to play on it! I love you Mile” Billy Ray shared on Instagram on account of his 64th birthday.

A video shows him walking through a grassy field while listening to the song, which includes ‘80s-style guitars and lyrics about trust and keeping secrets.

Miley previously revealed that Secrets was inspired by past tension between her and her father, which they’ve since resolved.

The Flowers singer also shared that her family is now on good terms after a “dark decade,” which included the 2022 divorce of Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus. “Half of us weren’t speaking to each other at one point, and we cleaned all that up,” Miley said.

Secrets is part of a new album Miley is currently working on.