Snoop Dogg recalls being ‘forced' into role he ‘never asked for' with his grandkids

Snoop Dogg recalls being chucked face first into a role he never wanted

Rapper Snoop Dogg just took a trip down memory lane to recall a moment with his grandkids that forced him face-first into the role of a parent.

The whole thing revolves around the 2022 Lightyear movie, and a scene that went viral where a same-sex couple was holding a young child and embracing.

The film is a spin off from Toy Story, and ended up not playing in many places like UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, Oman, Qatar and Kuwait, according to Deadline.

On the It’s Giving podcast the rapper admitted, “What you see is what you see, and they’re putting it everywhere.”

“They’re like, ‘She had a baby — with another woman.’ Well, my grandson, in the middle of the movie is like, ‘Papa Snoop? How she have a baby with a woman? She’s a woman!'”

He remembers thinking in that moment, “Oh s***, I didn’t come in for this shit. I just came to watch the goddamn movie.'”

He didn’t end there either and instead noted how that moment, in the theatre alone with his grandkids “f***** me up.”

“I’m like, scared to go to the movies,” he admitted too. Especially considering “y’all throwing me in the middle of shit that I don’t have an answer for… It threw me for a loop. I’m like, ‘What part of the movie was this?’ These are kids. We have to show that at this age? They’re going to ask questions. I don’t have the answer.”