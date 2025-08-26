Elizabeth Hurley gives shoutout to beau Billy Ray Cyrus on 64th birthday

Elizabeth Hurley pays sweet birthday tribute to boyfriend Billy Ray Cyrus

Billy Ray Cyrus got a special tribute from his girlfriend, Elizabeth Hurley, on his 64th birthday.

The English actress and model shared a series of photos and a short video on Instagram, showing the couple enjoying time together. In one photo, Hurley sported a plastic crab on her head while Cyrus wore a cowboy hat with a fake white dove. Another slide showed them walking outside, smiling and sharing a kiss.

“Happy Birthday Squirrel Man,” Hurley wrote in the caption, adding four red heart emojis. Among the comments, her son Damian left a string of hearts, and Cyrus added his own trio of heart emojis.

This tribute comes just two months after Hurley celebrated her 60th birthday in June, when Cyrus dedicated a heartfelt message to her on Instagram.

Hurley and Cyrus first went public with their relationship in April. They originally met while filming the 2022 movie Christmas in Paradise and made their red-carpet debut as a couple in Rome at an art exhibition in May.

Hurley has one son, Damian, 23, from her late partner Steve Bing, while Cyrus has six children, including Miley, 32, and Braison, 31.