Dwayne Johnson says 'Smashing Machine' helped him heal

The Smashing Machine, which costars Emily Blunt is in theaters October 3

August 26, 2025

Dwayne Johnson says his upcoming movie, The Smashing Machine, helped him work through personal struggles.

The film, which hits theaters on October 3, is a biopic about former UFC fighter Mark Kerr and also stars Emily Blunt.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Johnson, 53, admitted he was nervous to take on the role. “I haven’t filmed a dramatic role in a very, very long time,” he said. “Maybe I didn’t explore these roles before because I was too scared.”

Johnson explained that playing Kerr forced him to confront experiences he had never explored on camera or in therapy. “It was scary, but also nourishing and freeing. I ripped it open,” he told the outlet.

He first saw the 2002 documentary The Smashing Machine: The Life and Times of Extreme Fighter Mark Kerr in the mid-2000s. Inspired, he later contacted director Benny Safdie after seeing Safdie’s 2019 movie Uncut Gems. Safdie said the project “was something I couldn’t shake” and worked it into his schedule after filming Oppenheimer in 2023.

The film reunites Johnson with his Jungle Cruise co-star and close friend Emily Blunt. Johnson portrays Kerr, while Blunt plays his girlfriend at the time, Dawn Staples.

