Carly Pearce opens up about a shocking mental health condition

Carly Pearce recalls her mental health journey

Carly Pearce has opened about her struggles with her mental health recently.

While appearing for an interview with Dumb Blonde podcast, the songstress candidly discussed that she suffered from anxiety and OCD (obsessive compulsive disorder).

Recalling her divorce from Michael Ray in 2020, she began, “I would have told you, like, three years ago, my anxiety started during my divorce in COVID.”

Revealing that she struggled with OCD since she was a child, the 35-year-old singer continued, “But I've had crippling OCD since I was a child. So like checking my backpack over and over and over, checking my alarm over and over and over.”

Sharing that her mother tried her best to bring ease in her daughter's life, Pearce said, “I remember her taking me to the local library to meet a meteorologist to try to calm that. So, I've had anxiety my whole life. I still struggle with OCD.”

Before concluding, the What He Didn't Do singer explained, “I think it just really came to a head of me wanting to do something about it during COVID. That's been there since I was six or seven.”

For those unversed, Carly Pearce and Michael Ray were married for eight months before the 35-year-old singer filed for divorce in June 2020.