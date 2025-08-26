Kate Middleton reluctant to reunite with Meghan, Prince Harry?

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William are reluctant to reunite with Meghan Markle and Harry amid rumours of their reconciliation with King Charles.

According to a report by the Closer UK, per the Mirror, the royals are still "struggling to trust the couple" after they shared their side of the story with Oprah Winfrey and streaming giant, Netflix.

The close confidant tells the media outlet, "William and Kate haven't been part of that process and that's telling. There's still a lot of hurt there."

It comes as the report further claims: "The Palace is pushing for a formal contract. It would be an official set of boundaries covering when and how the Sussexes can appear at events and what information is kept behind closed doors. The idea is to stop any royal dramas."

The sources further claims that Meghan is also "adamant that she won't agree to royal peace talks if their needs aren't met. That puts strain between them, because Harry knows the Palace door is only half open."

"For some, Meghan is the red line. The feeling is, history has shown that private words don't stay private for long, and no one wants to take that gamble again," the insider added.