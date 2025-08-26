Cardi B slams younger female rappers: 'Can't stand'

Cardi B gives sharp message to young rappers before her second album release

Cardi B recently got candid and opened up about her conflicts with younger female rappers.

In a talk with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, the 32-year-old Grammy-winning American rapper reflected on the clashes she had to endure with younger singers ahead of her sophomore studio album release, Am I The Drama?

Offering her perspective, Cardi said, “It’s like, ‘Damn, does drama chase me? Or am I the drama?'”

She noted, “I just really think I was born with an anointed light. Sometimes the light is great, but it also disturbs people’s peace. It draws people to me, and it’s not always going to be good. That light might bother people … maybe it’s too bright, it’s too loud. It’s always been like this to me.”

The Enough songstress went on to clarify that it should be their contemporaries whom budding artists should criticise rather than a “senior.”

“Even in the industry, there is a lot of different female rappers, but for some reason, it’s something about me that these b******s can’t stand,” Cardi stated without taking any specific name.

"They can’t f*** with me. Some b*****s, I feel like they’re on this class right now, they’re sophomores, and I’m a senior. And it’s like, you want to f*** with the senior so bad. You think you’re here with the senior. You’re not even a junior. You need to worry about them other sophomores before you start worrying about the f****** senior,” she quipped.

“It’s something about [me] that it’s like, they can’t even focus on them,” the Drip crooner asserted.

It is pertinent to mention that Cardi B's upcoming second album, Am I The Drama?, is slated to be released on September 19, 2025.