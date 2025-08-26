Late-night TV hosts 'don't have much time' after Stephen Colbert's reported ouster?

Stephen Colbert's alleged axing at CBC pushes late-night hosts into abyss: Source

It seems that hosts of late-night shows are scared after Stephen Colbert’s reported ouster following his clashes with president Donald Trump.

A source told Radar Online that considering Colbert’s removal from CBC, renowned hosts such as Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, and Jimmy Kimmel are worried they could be next in line.

The insider claimed all three hosts have right reasons to be terrified, as their shows’ ratings are going down, costs are skyrocketing because advertisement money is moving, and their ‘left-wing political jokes’ are clashing with the business needs of Washington-based parent companies.

"It's a dying genre and ratings have been falling for many years. It's an open discussion in that world about who's going to go next – if any of them survive at all,” the source reported.

Notably, Fallon and Meyer feel their careers are in danger despite having their respective contracts renewed to host their shows till 2028, while Jimmy is one of “the most vulnerable” among the three, as his contract will end in 2026.

"They've had it so good for so long, and seeing Colbert fall on his face reminds them they don't have much time left," the insider noted.

"The others are hoping they can keep the gravy train running as long as they can," the source stated.