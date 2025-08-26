Meghan Markle finally breaks silence on trad wife label

Meghan Markle puts to bed conversations around her being a trad wife

Meghan Markle has finally shed some light into the label people have been slapping on her, regarding her show With Love, Meghan.

The conversation happened during a candid discussion with The Circuit’s Emily Chang.

Its been shared on the Bloomberg Originals’ YouTube channel and at one point, the host asks, “there's this take that you're glorifying homemaking or glorifying trad wives.”

To the comment, after numerous videos started playing in the background Meghan responded by saying, “Oh, really? That feels odd to me. Yeah. How do you respond to that? That feels odd to me.”

But she didn’t end there, and after taking a second added, “I mean, I, hadn't heard that, but I am really unapologetic about the fact that-- though, would it be lovely to go and churn your own butter? Sure. Maybe I don't have time for that. I don't have time for that. And I don't think you get an extra gold star if you do that. So for me, a lot of it is how do you show up thoughtfully? I don't have time to make dinner every night. I wish I did. I don't have time for that.” (sic)

She also admitted that some nights, “I'm great at ordering takeout and plating it beautifully and look, and yes, do I have small things where even on my kids' plates, I wipe the side of the plate. Someone might go, ‘oh my gosh, that's so ridiculous’. For me, that's two seconds where I get to present something that looks a little bit more beautiful. I have absolutely no judgment on trad wives. If that works for them, then they should do it. But for me, I think there is an in-between. And joy for me comes in finding that sweet spot in the middle.”