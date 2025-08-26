Bella Ramsey opens up about 'recovery' from 'The Last of Us' season 2 gore

Bella Ramsey reflects on moving on from bloody 'The Last of Us' season 2

Bella Ramsey is finally moving on from the revenge-filled blood, sweat and tears of The Last of Us season 2.

"I'm back in Vancouver filming a different thing," Bella said on the latest episode of EW's The Awardist podcast.

"The last time I was here, I was in the midst of the blood, sweat, and tears filming season 2. I feel like I've reached the point of recovery now," they said.

In the second season of HBO’s show, Bella’s Ellie goes on a revenge spree after Kaitlyn Dever’s Abby kills her father-figure Joel (Pedro Pascal).

In her rage fueled rampage, Ellie kills Abby’s friends Nora, Mel and Owen.

Explaining season 2 and Ellie’s emotions, Bella said, "She was angry a lot in the first season, but season 2, it's a very vulnerable anger. It comes from a place of deep fear and sadness and loneliness. But that manifests with her as a sort of vengeful, insatiable anger and need for revenge."

The Game of Thrones star noted that while Bella was fighting with Joel over his killing of hospital staff to save her in the end of season 1, she became him in season 2.

"The end of season 1, it was like, how far do you go for familial love, like what Joel did in the hospital to save Ellie. And then she's kind of become Joel in season 2 and is doing the same and is prepared to kill absolutely everybody for him, even though he's not even there anymore — just for the memory of him and that she can't let go of," she said.

Bella Ramsey has received an Emmy nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama for her performance in the second season of The Last of Us.