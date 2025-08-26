Meghan Markle's video 'tutorial' on Sussex title sparks backlash

Meghan Markle addressed confusion surrounding royal naming conventions during an interview with journalist Emily Chang on "The Circuit."

During the interview, Meghan discussed her identity since joining the royal family.

"What I learned about myself is no matter what my name is or what people call me, I am still the same person," she said.

When Chang asked for a "tutorial" on royal naming protocols, questioning whether she goes by "Meghan Sussex" or "Meghan Duchess of Sussex," the duchess acknowledged the complexity.

"When I got married I changed my name but it's complicated one for people to understand because our last name is not typical in that construct," she explained.

The duchess clarified that Sussex functions as their family surname. "My legal name is Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. But Sussex for us works as our family name. And it's a name we share with our children," she said.

"It's a Dukedom. That's the truth of it," she added, noting her American background contributed to initial confusion about British royal conventions.

The remarks generated mixed reactions on social media:

"It's cute that Meghan and her friend here, both use "Meghan, Duchess of Sussex", which is the correct formula for a divorced wife. They both missed the (THE) in there. ," said an X user jokingly.

Another said, "King Charles and parliament can clear up this confusion any moment, if not I am sure Prince William will gladly do it. I think that Crown, Inc should clear this up for this woman."

"One user said, "It’s a Duchy, not a dukedom. And her legal name, according to Letters Patent, is Mountbatten-Windsor."