Queen's bold question catches King off-guard after royal marriage tensions

Queen Mary of Denmark sparked laughter among onlookers with her spontaneous remarks during a public appearance recently, showing a lighter side amid ongoing speculation about her marriage.

A video surfaced online capturing the moment when Queen Mary asked her husband King Frederik, "Shall we kiss?" while posing for cameras at Råbjerg Mile.

The couple ultimately didn't kiss, prompting amused reactions from spectators.

German writer Christen Z shared the footage, explaining why people were heard laughing in the background.

The public display of candidness comes as the royal couple continues working through marital difficulties that began eight months ago when Frederik was photographed on a night out with Mexican socialite Genoveva Casanova in Madrid.

Though Casanova denied any impropriety, the incident reportedly created ongoing tensions between the monarchs.

Media reports have noted the couple's "lack of physical contact" during recent appearances, observing that their gazes "barely meet" and describing palpable tension between them.

During Tuesday's visit, the couple met with Frederikshavn Municipality's Junior Rangers before taking a guided hike through one of Europe's largest moving sand dunes.

The 2-square-kilometer Råbjerg Mile dune, located between Skagen and Frederikshavn in Northern Jutland.