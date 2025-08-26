Keira Knightley embraces her adventurous spirit in 'The Woman in Cabin 10'

Keira Knightley all set to look for answers in 'The Woman in Cabin 10'

Keira Knightley has set sail into dangerous waters in Netflix’s new thriller The Woman in Cabin 10.

As per the latest report of PEOPLE Magazine, the streamer dropped the first trailer on 26th August while teasing the suspenseful adaptation of Ruth Ware’s bestselling 2016 novel.

In the movie in discussion, Knightley stars as Laura “Lo” Blacklock, a travel journalist whose glamorous cruise assignment quickly turns sinister when she witnesses a fellow passenger being thrown overboard.

“While on board a luxury yacht for a travel assignment, a journalist witnesses a passenger thrown overboard late at night, only to be told that it didn’t happen,” the synopsis revealed.

It continued as, “Despite no one believing her, she continues to look for answers, putting her own life in danger.”

Directed by Simon Stone, the film boasts a star-studded cast including Guy Pearce, David Ajala, Hannah Waddingham, Art Malik, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Kaya Scodelario, David Morrissey and Daniel Ings.

During a previous chat in July, Stone teased that Knightley delivered an “extraordinary” performance in a story built around gaslighting.

“Historically, there’s this tendency of treating female psychology as something that’s not to be trusted,” he explained.

“And I went, no, I want the performance to be so convincing that you just go, ‘I believe you. I’m on your side, and I just want, with you, to find out what happened.’ And [Keira]’s so good at that.”