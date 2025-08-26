 
Geo News

Keira Knightley embraces her adventurous spirit in 'The Woman in Cabin 10'

Keira Knightley's 'The Woman in Cabin 10' is slated to be released on 10th October 2025

By
Syeda Zahra Furqan
|

August 26, 2025

Keira Knightley all set to look for answers in 'The Woman in Cabin 10'

Keira Knightley has set sail into dangerous waters in Netflix’s new thriller The Woman in Cabin 10.

As per the latest report of PEOPLE Magazine, the streamer dropped the first trailer on 26th August while teasing the suspenseful adaptation of Ruth Ware’s bestselling 2016 novel. 

In the movie in discussion, Knightley stars as Laura “Lo” Blacklock, a travel journalist whose glamorous cruise assignment quickly turns sinister when she witnesses a fellow passenger being thrown overboard.

“While on board a luxury yacht for a travel assignment, a journalist witnesses a passenger thrown overboard late at night, only to be told that it didn’t happen,” the synopsis revealed. 

It continued as, “Despite no one believing her, she continues to look for answers, putting her own life in danger.”

Directed by Simon Stone, the film boasts a star-studded cast including Guy Pearce, David Ajala, Hannah Waddingham, Art Malik, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Kaya Scodelario, David Morrissey and Daniel Ings.

During a previous chat in July, Stone teased that Knightley delivered an “extraordinary” performance in a story built around gaslighting.

“Historically, there’s this tendency of treating female psychology as something that’s not to be trusted,” he explained. 

“And I went, no, I want the performance to be so convincing that you just go, ‘I believe you. I’m on your side, and I just want, with you, to find out what happened.’ And [Keira]’s so good at that.”

Taylor Swift announces engagement, says she and Travis Kelce are getting married
Taylor Swift announces engagement, says she and Travis Kelce are getting married
Emma Heming Willis makes tearful confession about husband Bruce's condition
Emma Heming Willis makes tearful confession about husband Bruce's condition
Jennie Garth recalls pregnancy scare in front of mom in teenage years
Jennie Garth recalls pregnancy scare in front of mom in teenage years
Ron Howard shares sweet way to celebrate golden milestone
Ron Howard shares sweet way to celebrate golden milestone
Jennifer Aniston pulls double duty in new gig
Jennifer Aniston pulls double duty in new gig
Kristin Cavallari unveils shocking reason for co-sleeping with her grown-up kids video
Kristin Cavallari unveils shocking reason for co-sleeping with her grown-up kids
Inside Sir Paul McCartney, Yoko Ono's years long rivalry
Inside Sir Paul McCartney, Yoko Ono's years long rivalry
Bella Ramsey opens up about 'recovery' from 'The Last of Us' season 2 gore
Bella Ramsey opens up about 'recovery' from 'The Last of Us' season 2 gore