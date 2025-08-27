 
Eleen Bukhari
August 27, 2025

Meghan Markle reminded of ‘husband' as she takes swipe at Royals 

Meghan Markle is called out for promoting her agenda with talks about the Firm.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is currently speaking to the media about the new season of her show titled ‘With Love, Meghan,’ is accused of making a deliberate attack to the Royal Family.

Speaking with Emily Chang on Bloomberg Originals, Meghan answer whether she tries to be ‘relatable’ to general public.

She replied: "No, I'm just being myself. I think it was probably different several years ago where I couldn't be as vocal and I had to wear nude pantyhose all the time...

"...That felt a little bit inauthentic."

However, expert Ingrid Seward suggests that Meghan is only trying to promote her show with new interview.

“The thing is, we wouldn't be watching this Netflix show, if Meghan wasn't married to who she is married," she told The Sun.

“What she's trying to do, I feel, is divorce herself from who she is for this particular show, and yet at the same time, she's using who she is, because otherwise no one would be remotely interested in watching it, and Netflix wouldn't have made it.

“She’s trying to have it both ways… and she can’t,” Meghan is told.

