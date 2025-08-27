 
Meghan Markle schooled over ‘controlling' form of acting

Meghan Markle gets commented upon her acting skills and role in ‘Suits’

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

August 27, 2025

Meghan Markle is dubbed an uninteresting actress as she continues to promote her Netflix show.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is working towards the branding of her lottery show, With Love, Meghan, reminded that she was not good an actress during her time in ‘Suits.’

Royal expert Ingrid Seward says: "She dresses beautifully, and I think she's very pretty, but I find her manner on this show is very controlling, and it doesn't seem to be very natural and happy," she said.

Speaking further of her Netflix show, Ingrid dubbed Meghan ‘not genuine looking.’

“And also, you didn't learn anything, because she didn't actually show you how to do things," she continued.

Ingrid adds that show is "very carefully constructed and produced".

“All the guests were her friends, and yes, there were some famous people there, but basically they're very famous in America," she added.

