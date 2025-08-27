Meghan Markle abandoned as Prince Harry has ‘bigger fish to fry'

Meghan Markle’s new show has no sign of Prince Harry, notes an expert.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has released the second season of her lifestyle program titled ‘With Love, Meghan,’ has not taken her dear husband into consideration.

Speaking to The Sun, royal expert Phil Dampier says : "But certainly, Meghan, I think, is doing her own thing, and this new Netflix series is evidence of that.

"There's no sign of Harry in this program... maybe he has bigger fish to fry.

"To spice it up a bit, Megan starts talking a little bit about her time in the royal family.

He adds: "She drops a few things here and there and talks about her time in the UK.

"I think if there's any opportunity for them to have another dig, they will use it - even if it's in a more subtle way.

"I think they've exhausted their ammunition, in terms of Harry's Book 'Spare', the Oprah Winfrey interview and the six-part Netflix series.

"I think they've done about as much damage as they can,” the experts note.