Prince William wants ‘royal HQ' to move to THIS estate

Prince William does not intend to make Buckingham Palace his abode.

The Prince of Wales is following the footsteps of his father, King Charles, who as well picked up Windsor as his official home.

Speaking about the thought process behind William’s decision, former Royal butler Grant Harold tells the Mirror : “I’m not even surprised that Charles never moved in to Buckingham Palace, because even when I was there, there was talk about him not moving in because he prefers Birkhall, Highgrove or Clarence House. Buckingham Palace is just the office.”

He said: “When it comes to William, he is used to smaller houses like Highgrove because he didn’t grow up in the huge palaces or castles.”

Harrold added: “So I think there’ll be a transition where Windsor becomes the hub of the monarchy, as Forest Lodge is on the Windsor estate, that whole area will become royal HQ. I think Windsor will become the embodiment of the Firm as William and Kate move into their forever home.”

Speaking about the future of Buckingham Palace, the expert added: “Buckingham Palace could just be open year round as a tourist hotspot, while also operating as the royal office, because it is such a landmark of the royal institution.”