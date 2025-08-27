 
Geo News

Meghan Markle ignores ‘Nigerian culture' in ‘anti ethical' move

Meghan Markle misses out of Nigerian recipes on her lifestyle show

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

August 27, 2025

Meghan Markle is called out for not being able to celebrate her African side on new show.

The Duchess of Sussex, who proudly talks about her Nigerian roots, did not include any recipe from her heritage on the second season of her lifestyle show, ‘With Love, Meghan.’

Speaking about the disappointment, expert Samara Gill says: "She wasn't really able to celebrate her heritage in the Royal Family [amid] some accusations of racism.

"[But] I would have loved to see some traditional meals then, for this Nigerian side that she talks about having.

"I mean that was missing, in my opinion, from the series because she was very vocal about that from within the Royal Family.

She noted: "So that was also a confusing move - a lot of stuff is antithetical to what she was complaining about while she was in the Royal Family, I think when it comes to her finding out her Nigerian heritage."

