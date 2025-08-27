Kris Jenner reveals major reason behind viral facelift

Kris Jenner calls facelift her version of aging 'gracefully'

Kris Jenner just wants to be "the best version" of herself.

In a recent chat with Vogue Arabia, for the magazine's September issue, the Kardashian matriarch talked about her viral cosmetic procedure after her apparent change in her looks fueled the speculations earlier this year.

Kris noted that she wanted a "fresh look" as she had a facelift about "15 years ago."

“I decided to do this facelift because I want to be the best version of myself, and that makes me happy," she told the publisher.

Sharing her views on aging, the businesswoman revealed that she wanted to age "gracefully", and choosing to do a facelift is her version of aging gracefully.

"Just because you get older, it doesn’t mean you should give up on yourself," Kris detailed.

"If you feel comfortable in your skin and you want to age gracefully – meaning you don’t want to do anything – then don’t do anything. But for me, this is aging gracefully. It’s my version.”

“I decided to reveal some details because I feel it can be very ­inspirational to people who aren’t feeling so great about ­themselves. Even when I had my hip replacement, we filmed it. I have the conviction that sharing these things can be helpful," she added.