Kristin Cavallari recalls her traumatic delivery of first son

Kristin Cavallari reveals her terrifying delivery moment she’ll never forget.

August 27, 2025

Kristin Cavallari opens up about 'brutal' birth experience of first son
Kristin Cavallari opens up about ‘brutal’ birth experience of first son

Kristin Cavallari is opening up about the 'brutal' experience of giving birth to her first child.

In a recent chat on her podcast Let’s Be Honest the 38-year-old former The Hills star revealed how doctors feared her first son, now 13, might not survive.

She revealed that her provider was "on edge" when she went to the hospital with contractions and staff were struggling to find baby’s heartbeat.

“The contractions were really bad, I have to say,” Kristn noted.

Kristin recalled how her then-husband, Jay Cutler, was helping her count the timing of contractions but it frustrated her.

"I have nothing to prove, I know I’m strong and right now I’m f***** dying, I want the epidural.”

Kristin also described the physical pain as if she was “ripping in half.”

Kristin admitted she sometimes thinks about a more natural birth. “If I had a baby today, it would be a water birth and I would do it all naturally,” she said. “But… we should never judge other moms… because pain is different for everybody.”

