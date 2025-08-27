'X-Men' filmmaker finally reveals exciting update on reboot

'X-Men' director reveals new details about the reboot

X-Men director, Jake Schreier, has just now dished on the exciting update about the reboot.

During an interview with Empire, the director candidly shared that the movie is in the work in Marvel Studio.

"I can't say anything about it, but we've started work on X-Men, and that's obviously very, very exciting,” the 43-year-old director told the outlet.

Sharing that he will apply the Thunderbolt* lesson into the movie, he said, "There are so many things that I didn't know about before I started (Thunderbolts*). The biggest learning curve for me was the proportion of the action to the more emotional, character-driven scenes.”

“And how, even though it's more shooting days than I've ever had, they get eaten up quite quickly by the action stuff. By the time we got to the end of it, it felt like, 'Oh, now I feel like we get how to do this a little bit better,” Schreier explained.

“(On Thunderbolts*) we're in the middle of nowhere in Utah, in a gorgeous location, owning a road, and filming in 100-degree heat, or finding yourself on the second-tallest building in the world. These are very special experiences,” he continued.

Meanwhile, the American director discussed the objective behind Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan on-screen character in Thunderbolt*.

"You're talking about a group of characters that have done a lot of bad things, and maybe are struggling with feeling good about themselves,” he said.

Before concluding, Schreier shared, "There's an element that does speak to mental health, and loneliness, and how some of the darkness that we experience in our lives can't be necessarily fixed, but can only really be made lighter through connection and finding others.”