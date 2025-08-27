King Charles releases major statement after Meghan Markle's announcement

King Charles releases major statement amid Meghan Markle’s announcement

King Charles has released a big statement after Meghan Markle’s major announcement about her Netflix show.

Meghan took to Instagram and shared a trailer of the show and announced on Tuesday that the new season of ‘With Love, Meghan’ was now streaming.

Meghan said, “New season of ‘With Love, Meghan’ now streaming on Netflix.”

Amid this the palace shared King Charles message, which reads, “I keep feeling the greatest and deepest admiration for the unbreakable courage and spirit of the Ukrainian people. I remain hopeful that our countries will be able to further work closely together to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.”

As per the palace, on Monday, the Ukrainian Naval Band performed ‘Stand By Me’ by Ben E. King, alongside the Band of the Scots Guards on the Forecourt of Buckingham Palace.

“In a celebration of the bonds that unite Ukraine and the UK, the historic event took place to mark Ukraine’s 34th year of Independence,” the statement added.

Earlier, Meghan finally also broke her silence on the controversy surrounding the Sussex surname.

Speaking to The Circuit with Emily Chang, Meghan confirmed that she legally changed her surname to ‘Sussex’ when she married Prince Harry in 2018.