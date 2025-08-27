Marvel star remembers long wait for major casting

Tenoch Huerta on casting in 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Avengers: Doomsday is the upcoming tentpole on which Marvel is supposedly betting big; so its reveal, especially the casting, put fans and actors alike on edge, anticipating who and whether they would be appearing, respectively.



One such example is Tenoch Huerta, who showcased his acting chops as Namor, the ruler of Talokan, in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

He learned about his casting just five hours before it was publicly announced. The Narcos star, in his words, recalled his reaction, "We were waiting on the green light [from Marvel] and my agents in the U.S. were not sure about the news [of my return]."

"They practically told us around 12 at night, and at 5:30 in the morning, the [cast reveal] livestream started, and they told us, 'Hey, the news is about to drop.' It was surprising and it was cool," the actor said while appearing on the Mexican late-night show La Resolana con El Capi.

Doomsday has an ensemble cast, which means smaller roles and less time and energy to make the film — that's how Tenoch further described the movie in the interview about the forthcoming film.

There are 20-something characters involved in the story, which means we are each going to have smaller roles because there needs to be space for all the characters and all the universes," the star noted.

"This makes it a much more simpler role, in terms of time and energy of making a film like this," he shared.

Avengers: Doomsday will bow out in cinemas on December 18, 2026.