Sarah Ferguson breaks silence after joining King Charles at Balmoral with Prince Andrew: 'Simply better'

Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson has broken her social media silence after reports of her joining King Charles at Balmoral with the Duke of York for summer holidays.

King Charles has apparently offered an olive branch to his brother Prince Andrew by inviting him to Balmoral for summer holidays, and insiders believe it was olive branch in their relationship.

Now, according to a report by the Mirror, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson have joined King Charles for his summer break at Balmoral.

However, it is believed the former couple is staying at the seven-bedroom Craigowan Lodge.

Amid these reports, Sarah took to Instagram to mark International Dog Day.

Sarah shared a new photo of herself with the late Queen Elizabeth’s dogs, Muick and Sandy, on Tuesday, to mark International Dog Day.

She also shared a pic of the pups with her other three dogs, who are Norfolk terriers.

Sharing the photos, Sarah said, “Life is simply better with a wagging tail at your side. Celebrating our companions today and always. Happy #InternationalDogDay!”

Meanwhile, the palace also marked the day, saying: “Happy National Dog Day!”

“To mark today’s celebration of our four-legged friends, we’re looking back at the dogs which have captured the hearts of Members of the Royal Family over the years,” the palace shared with sweet photos.



