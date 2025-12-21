Royal siblings take over Palace kitchen after George’s charity outing

Prince George, who officially stepped out for his royal duties with father Prince William, seemed to have inspired other royal siblings to take an initiative for a heartwarming gesture as they inch closer to Christmas.

The 12-year-old son of Prince William and Kate Middleton had been following the legacy of his late grandmother Princess Diana, as he visited The Passage homeless shelter to help make lunch. It had been done in an effort to learn a deep compassion for the homelessness issue.

Following the outing, the Swedish royal family shared a glimpse of royal children taking over the Palace kitchen to prepare a special gesture for their family during the festive time.

Princess Estelle, 13, and Prince Oscar, nine, showed off their culinary skills as they handled the ingredients and prepared dishes. The delightful video also showed the special bond the two siblings share.

A message was written accompanying the clip in Swedish.

“Merry Christmas from Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar, who prepared traditional Christmas dishes in the kitchen at the Royal Palace.”

The young royals, who are the children of the Swedish Crown Princess and Prince Daniel, garnered praise from the public for their endearing gesture.

At the end of the clip, the two of them walked out with the food they prepared and made the spread. While cuddling up to their pet, they ended the video by sending greetings.

“What a cutie pie. How good they are. So wonderful that we have real princes and princesses to follow,” one fan wrote in Swedish.

Another added, “Looks really professional. Wish the whole family a really Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.”

It remains to be seen if Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis of the British family would also make a rare appearance like such.