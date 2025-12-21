Prince William, Kate Middleton set new family tradition at Forest Lodge

The Prince and Princess of Wales are determined to make their move to Forest Lodge a better and a much more positive step into the next phase of their lives especially their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The family was seen excited and in good spirits as they attended Kate’s annual Together for Christmas carol concert for a fifth year.

The Wales moved into their new Windsor abode in November and have been settling in before the festivities of Christmas began in the royal family. Before they all gather at Sandringham to commemorate the annual royal gathering, the Wales family is starting a special tradition of their own.

“Catherine has made the Christmas period uniquely hers,” royal expert Jennie Bond noted of the concert. “It is the time of year when she steps forward and takes pride of place amongst the working royals.”

The expert also pointed out that given William’s passion for protecting the environment and Kate’s “love for making Christmas just as special for her children” is coming together in a newly-set activity that is understood to be marking their first festive season at Forest Lodge.

“In these eco-friendly days, I imagine that Catherine gets the children involved in making more sustainable decorations from materials they have foraged,” Bond told The Mirror. “Of course, this year is going to be extra special because they are in their new home.”

She added that Princess Kate “must have all sorts of wonderful knick-knacks to decorate the house”.

The Wales family had some very upsetting memories in their previous home from Queen Elizabeth’s death to Kate’s cancer diagnosis, and they all just want move on from that period.

Bond believes that putting down permanent roots must be so exciting for the Wales now and the holiday time is going to be “pretty magical”.