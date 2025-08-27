Jack Black's pals worried about actor's health as he looks 'huge and bloated'

Jack Black's pals concerned about 'massive abdominal obesity' after actor vowed to get healthy

Jack Black’s pals are worried the actor has let himself go as he looks bigger than ever.

In new photos, Jack was seen sporting a huge belly as he stepped out in L.A.

"He looks huge and bloated," an insider told Radar Online. "His eating and maybe his drinking have gotten out of control."

"He swore he would get healthy and was going to the gym and posting funny videos of his workouts; he even hired a trainer," they added.

The mole referred to a video The Holiday star shared in January where he was lifting weights, joking, "It's about sweat equity."

He added: "It's about keeping up with the Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnsons of the world."

The video gave his pals some hope that he had begun to take his health seriously, but now the insider says he seems to have given up.

"If he is still going to the gym, he's not making much of an effort to shed the excess weight. Now, pals are hoping he gets back on the treadmill before it's too late," they remarked.

Dr. Gabe Mirkin, who doesn’t treat the Kung Fu Panda star, said he looks “like he weighs 275 pounds right now."

He explained that Jack’s "massive abdominal obesity is a known major risk factor for diabetes," and suggested that the star find a doctor to help him.